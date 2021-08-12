LOTUS NETWORK
News: Maria Shriver, a New York Times best-selling author, Emmy and Peabody award-winning journalist and former first lady of California, shares her belief that it’s never too late to lead an authentic life on Aug. 29 when the Lotus Network hosts its annual fundraiser, Connect Now, Signature Experience.
Her 10 a.m. talk, delivered virtually, will be in the form of an interview conducted by Steph Wagner of Northern Trust. It will “Help us uncover the myths we tell ourselves and reveal the truth – with the ultimate goal to lead an authentic life,” according to Lotus Network founders Lisa Cook and Leslie Heins.
Tickets are $50 each or $500 per pod of 10, and the first 1,500 registrants will receive a copy of Shriver’s “I’ve Been Thinking” journal and a one-year membership in Lotus Network. Watch parties, with adherence to COVID protocols, are encouraged. A link to the presentation will be emailed to participants in advance.
“When we reached out to Maria Shriver we thought it would be a long shot that she would agree to be our speaker,” Cook and Heins admitted. “After all, we are a young nonprofit organization, only three years old. Looking back, we had a hunch that once Maria understood what Lotus Network was about she would see that we are kindred spirits. We speak the same language. We share the same optimistic vision that it’s never too late to lead fulfilling lives, and we share the mission of inspiring purposeful living, personal growth and meaningful connections.”
Iris Smith is the title sponsor for the Aug. 29 event. Other sponsors are Northern Trust, Bender West Foundation, Elaine and Dr. Richard Asarch, the Chotin Foundation, HealthONE, Dr. Lauren Miller Apple and Essie Perlmutter.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting lotusnetwork.org
About the organization: Lotus Network has 1,100 members in 20 states, Canada and England. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, it produced 14 virtual programs with topics that included Finding Calm: Nourishing Hope, Resilience & Gratitude; Owning Your Story; Ageism; Racial Healing; Redefining Inclusion and Burnout Relief.
