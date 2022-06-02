IMPACT100 METRO DENVER
News: The Learning Source, Mi Casa Resource Center and Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado are the recipients of grants awarded by Impact100 Metro Denver, a women’s collective giving organization that pools money to provide high-impact gifts to local nonprofits.
At a reception held June 1 at the History Colorado Center, grants chair Debra Thomas joined board chair Serena Bruzgo in announcing that The Learning Source would receive $100,000 while awards of $58,554 each would go to Mi Casa and Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado.
Josh Evans, chief executive officer for The Learning Source, said that his organization would use the money to fast-track the transformation of TLS’s Curtis Park headquarters into an adult education and technology hub. Sister Cecilia Linenbrink, who was 92 when she died in 2017, founded The Learning Source in a church basement in 1964. Today it has 40 locations throughout Colorado.
Chief Executive Officer Angeles Ortega said Mi Casa Resource Center, founded 45 years ago, will use its grant to expand on the workforce training services it provides to Latinas. “Our goal is to create generational wealth,” Ortega said, by encouraging its clients, particularly those in rural areas, to gain the language and digital skills necessary to launch their own businesses or enter nontraditional, high-paying fields.
Chris Nessett, who heads Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, noted that VOC and its 5,000 volunteers have worked since1984 to “keep Colorado iconic” by taking care of trails and other outdoor spaces. VOC will use its award to expand its services to include such things as tree planting, gardening and bee keeping.
Each year, Impact100 Metro Denver selects three focus areas for the awards that are funded by member donations. Since its founding in 2015, the Denver chapter has awarded $1.2 million to local nonprofits.
The selection process spans nine months. After choosing economic opportunity/self-sufficiency, environmental conservation and education/lifelong learning as this year’s focus areas, the 33 members of the grants committee researched and studied the 40 organizations under consideration, narrowing the field to six semi-finalists. After extensive interviews and site visits, the three recipients were chosen.
The membership then voted for the agency they believe deserved the $100,000 award.
The awards reception was emceed by 9News anchor Kim Christiansen. Her colleague, Kyle Clark, was on hand for the presentation and received thanks for recently including Impact100 Metro Denver in his weekly Word of Thanks micro-giving campaign. That effort brought in some $36,000.
“You all figured it out earlier than I did – that philanthropy is something everyone can be a part of,” Clark said, adding that both Word of Thanks and Impact100 proves that charitable giving isn’t exclusive to the super wealthy who dress up and attend fancy dinners.
By having donors to contribute at a level comfortable to them, Bruzgo said, philanthropy is “democratized” and funds can be leveraged to provide “Significant grants that impact the lives of those living in our community, highlight unmet needs and raise the profile of organizations striving to make transformative change.”
In addition to her volunteer service to Impact100 Metro Denver, Bruzgo is president of the Craig Hospital Foundation.
About the organization: Impact100 Metro Denver brings women together to elevate the impact of their giving and empower local solutions that strengthen Denver. Members’ individual contributions are pooled to make collective grants to nonprofit organizations serving the metro Denver area. The chapter is one of 65 in locations around the world.
