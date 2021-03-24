The Colorado State Forest Service
Statewide
News: The Colorado State Forest Service has recognized Rose Banzhaf with its Volunteer of the Year award for 2020. Banzhaf, from Woodland Park, served as chair of the Colorado Project Learning Tree advisory council, facilitating virtual workshops and serving as a liaison with CSFS staff to help prepare Woodland Park High School Envirothon students for their state competition.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed all my time this year with PLT. I love working with all of the [Colorado State] Forest Service people I get to work with,” Banzhaf said when receiving her award.
Danielle Ardrey, Conservation and Youth Education Specialist and PLT coordinator for the CSFS, nominated Banzhaf for the award.
“Her creativity, flexibility and commitment to seeing the program’s success are highly valued," Ardrey said of Banzhaf. "She has been instrumental in supporting our work, reaching educators and impacting youth. Her work has allowed the CSFS to expand its reach during an especially challenging time by developing virtual and remote learning resources. She has been a huge support for the program, helping us educate Colorado citizens about trees and forests.”
The award was presented virtually at the CSFS’s Annual Meeting in February.
About the organization: The Colorado State Forest Service provides technical forestry assistance, wildfire mitigation expertise and outreach and education to help landowners and communities achieve their forest management goals.
Websites: https://csfs.colostate.edu/
