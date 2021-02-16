The Blue Bench
Denver, CO
News: The Blue Bench Board of Directors announced Tuesday that Megan Carvajal will join the group as executive director, effective Feb. 24, 2021, according to a news release. She succeeds Karmen Carter, who held the position for more than 9 years.
“I am honored to be selected for this important position,” said Carvajal. “I am excited to join the board and staff at The Blue Bench, as well as the metro Denver community, as we strive toward ending sexual violence through prevention and care.”
Carvajal is coming to Denver from Austin, Texas, where served as the director of consulting services at Mission Capital. Carvajal has 20 years of experience working with and building mission-driven programs.
“After a rigorous search, we are very excited to welcome Megan to The Blue Bench,” said Victoria Cunningham, chair of the board of directors. “In addition to vast experience in nonprofit operations and development, Megan brings with her a dedication to inclusive excellence and equity. Her leadership will be instrumental as The Blue Bench continues to build upon our commitment to offering vital care for all survivors of sexual violence and their loved ones and prevention education to our growing and changing community.”
About the organization: The Blue Bench was founded in 1983 to advocate for victims of sexual abuse, becoming "metro Denver’s only comprehensive sexual assault prevention and survivor support center."
The nonprofit applies "issue advocacy, scientifically-supported prevention programs and a robust offering of low to no-cost client services including a 24-hour hotline, individual and group therapy and case management" to help individuals "find the courage to move from victim to survivor."
Website: thebluebench.org.
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.