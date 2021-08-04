AMP THE CAUSE
Denver
News: The Band Perry, a country-electropop group discovered by Garth Brooks’ manager, is among the groups that will be performing at the 2021 Denver Day of Rock.
Made up of Kimberly Perry and her brothers Neil and Reid, The Band Perry has had several No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and in 2015 received a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group. Some of the group’s best-known songs are “If I Die Young,” “Better Dig Two” and “Done.”
Twenty-four other acts, including Cale Dodds, the Lost Bayou Ramblers, Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears, Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, The Railbenders and the Austin Young Band, will be featured at this Aug. 28 event held on five stages along the 16th Street Mall.
Admission is free, although $250 VIP tickets can be purchased. The latter includes admission to five lounges with hosted catering and cocktails. Proceeds go to AMP the Cause and its efforts to enhance the lives of children in the metro Denver area.
About the organization: Founded by Christie Isenberg and her husband, Walter, the co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Sage Hospitality Resources, AMP the Cause has, since 2004, distributed over $10 million in monetary and in-kind donations to 55 child-focused health and education organizations in Colorado.
Websites: denverdayofrock.com, ampthecause.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
