EXPLORATION OF FLIGHT
Centennial
News: Exploration of Flight and the Commemorative Air Force invite the public to experience History Comes to Life, a multi-day fundraiser where once-in-a-lifetime flights can be taken in various vintage warbirds.
Those not inclined to become airborne can tour the planes, including a World War II B-17, a SB2C Helldiver and Twin Beech Little Raider, while they are parked.
Exploration of Flight, a division of Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, is located at 13005 Wings Way, on a 15-acre campus at Centennial Airport. History Comes to Life takes place from Sept. 3-9, with flight tickets ranging from $100 to $850.
Those booking a flight will board their respective plane and witness the engine startup sequence before the pilot taxis to the runway and pauses for a full-engine runup and flight clearance. The flight itself will last 20-25 minutes.
Flight passengers are asked to check in one hour before takeoff for a passenger safety briefing and photo op with the crew.
About the organization: Exploration of Flight opened in 2018. It provides a unique way for visitors to explore all dimensions of the flight experience – both within the earth’s atmosphere and in outer space.
Website: explorationofflight.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name andnumber if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.