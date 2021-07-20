COLORADO PTA
Denver
News: Staci Ruddy of Colorado Springs is the new president of Colorado PTA, having been elected to a two-year term at the statewide association’s annual convention.
A 14-year member of the PTA (Parent Teacher Association), Ruddy is a family nurse practitioner with UCHealth and has held numerous leadership positions with PTA during her two children’s elementary, middle and high school years. In addition, she served as treasurer and president of El Paso Council PTA and, on the state level, Region Director, 1st vice president/Field Service and president-elect.
Other officers are:
• President-elect: Ami Prichard of Littleton, a social studies teacher in the Jefferson County Public Schools. Prichard has been a member of the PTA at her three children’s schools, was president of the Jeffco Council PTA and was the state PTA’s second vice president/marketing and communications before being elected president-elect. She also has been active in the Jefferson County Education Association and the Colorado Education Association.
• First vice president/Field Service: Jamie Kulp of Colorado Springs. A stay-at-home mom and PTA member for eight years, Kulp served PTA in her two children’s elementary school and on several district committees in Academy District 20. She’s a past president of El Paso Council PTA.
• Second vice president/ Marketing and Communications: Evie Hudak of Westminster. A former state legislator and member of the State Board of Education and past director of Colorado’s School Readiness and Quality Improvement Program, Hudak is a 32-year member of PTA, 25 of which were on the Colorado PTA board of directors. She was active in PTA during her child’s elementary, middle and high school years in Jefferson County and held numerous board chairmanships in the Jeffco Council PTA and Colorado PTA.
• Third vice president/Convention: Christina Powell of Westminster. A field supervisor for Jostens, co-owner of Sleeper Transportation and senior consultant for Mary Kay, Powell has belonged to PTA for 16 years. When she learned that her daughter had learning disabilities, it was PTA that provided great resources for her to advocate for her daughter. She held various positions in the Jeffco Council PTA, including secretary and first vice president and is entering her second term as Colorado PTA’s third vice president.
• Secretary: Christena Burnham of Grand Junction. Her association with PTA began seven years ago at her child’s elementary school in the Mesa County School District. For the past four years she has served as a regional coordinator for Colorado PTA.
• Treasurer: Michelle Winzent of Golden. This 25-year member of PTA is a past president of Jeffco Council PTA and has served on the board of Colorado PTA for eight years, including two years as state president.
About the organization: PTA is the nation’s oldest volunteer child advocacy organization, founded by Alice McLellan Birney, Phoebe Apperson Hearst and Selena Sloan Butler. Colorado PTA had its start in 1907 as the Colorado Congress of Mothers and incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 1915. Its mission is to make every child’s potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children.
Website: copta.org
