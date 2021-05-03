Space Foundation
Colorado Springs
News: The Space Foundation's 36th Space Symposium will introduce into the Space Technology Hall of Fame two groundbreaking companies: Emmisshield Inc. and Fisher Space Pens. The Symposium will be held Aug. 23-26 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.
Fisher Space Pens manufactures pens developed specifically for astronauts by Paul Fisher in the mid-1960s. Emmisshield Inc. is being honored for its "wide variety of high-emissivity coatings for use in commercial and industrial applications."
The Space Technology Hall of Fame was launched in 1988 to honor "individuals, organizations and companies that adapt technologies originally developed for space to improve the quality of life on Earth."
“This year's inductees truly represent the spirit of the Space Technology Hall of Fame," said Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor. "Both produce products that had their beginnings in space exploration and that are now found in homes, businesses and communities around the world. Congratulations to these visionary leaders who had the foresight to develop and market these tools so we can utilize them here on Earth.”
About the organization: Space Foundation is a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983, offering a gateway to education, information and collaboration for space exploration and space-inspired industries that define the global space ecosystem.
Websites: https://www.spacefoundation.org/
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
