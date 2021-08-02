DENVER FILM
News: Sunset Cinema at Sculpture Park, a free, family-oriented film series hosted by Denver Film and Arts and Venues Denver, continues Tuesday with a showing of “Black Panther.” “Raya and the Last Dragon” rounds out this month’s schedule with a screening on Aug. 17.
Doors open at 6 p.m. both nights. Admission is free, with programs starting at 7 p.m. and the movies at dusk.
No outside food or drinks, except for a factory-sealed or empty water bottle, are allowed. Local food trucks, curated by Mile High Festivals, will be on site for food and beverage purchases. Attendees are advised to bring their folding chairs for seating and jackets or blankets should the air turn chilly.
Tuesday's festivities open with a preview of “Night in Wakanda,” by The Wine Suite, followed by a performance by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. On Aug. 17, the Shaolin Hung Mei Kung Fu will perform, and there will be a preview of the 2021 Colorado Dragon Boat Festival.
Sculpture Park is located in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
About the organizations: Denver Film’s mission is to create new and thought-provoking cinematic experiences. Denver Film hosts the Denver Film Festival, Film on the Rocks, CinemaQ, Cinelatinx and Women + Film, to name a few. It was founded by Ron Henderson, who remains as director emeritus. James Mejia is the chief executive officer.
Arts and Venues Denver is the Denver city and county agency responsible for operating some of the region’s best-known facilities, including Red Rocks, the Colorado Convention Center and the Denver Performing Arts Complex. It also oversees the Denver Public Art Program, Create Denver and the SCFD Tier III granting process.
Websites: denverfilm.org; artsandvenuesdenver.com
