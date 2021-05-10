Project Angel Heart
News: Englewood’s Cherry Creek Insurance Group has earned a 2021 Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual Aid, recognizing CCGI's volunteerism through Project Angel Heart. The award includes a $5,000 donation with a chance to double the amount to $10,000 that will directly benefit Project Angel Heart. CCGI has worked with the group since 2019, volunteering to pack and deliver healthy meals to people living with life-threatening illnesses.
Starting May 12, the story of CCIG and Project Angel Heart will be featured on the official Make More Happen microsite www.agentgiving.com/CCIG. If the featured story receives at least 500 votes— shares to social media and comments on their story—the donation will be doubled to $10,000.
“The most rewarding feeling about volunteering with Project Angel Heart is knowing our actions will speed up the delivery of meals to those in need,” said Diana Rojas, Account Manager for CCIG. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide Project Angel Heart with much needed funds to continue their impactful work and support our Denver neighbors.”
About the organization: Project Angel Heart is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being for people with life-threatening illnesses by preparing and delivering medically tailored meals.
Website: https://www.projectangelheart.org/
