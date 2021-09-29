GOVERNOR’S RESIDENCE PRESERVATION FUND
Denver
News: The second annual Colorado Masquerade Ball takes place Saturday evening at the Governor’s Mansion with the goal of raising funds for the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund and the free, statewide educational programs that it offers throughout the year
The black-tie event begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails on the south terrace of the mansion grounds. Colorado craft cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music, dancing and an art exhibit courtesy of Hunt Slonem and K Contemporary Gallery continue until 10 p.m.
“We haven’t had an opportunity to host many guests at the Executive Residence or grounds recently due to COVID-19, but now we are excited to host a safe, outdoor masquerade ball that will truly be a night to remember,” said Coco Criste, executive director of the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund.
Attendees must be fully vaccinated and may be asked to show their vaccination record. They also must be willing to comply with applicable state or federal health recommendations.
The event will be held outdoors, and guests are advised to dress accordingly.
Tickets are $125 each or $200 per couple and can be purchased by visiting coloradoshome.org/events.
Sponsors include PHRMA, Barry and Arlene Hirschfeld, the Colorado Cable Telecommunications Association, RechtKornfeld, Sewald Hanfling Public Affairs, Epicurean, Newberry Brothers, Moments Notice, Colorado Distillers Guild and MolsonCoors.
About the organization: The Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund is an inclusive, nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to education and preserving the historic Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion in perpetuity for the people of Colorado to enjoy. The organization raises money for the upkeep of this historic home and also offers free educational programs to approximately 3,000 Colorado third, fourth and fifth grade students all year long. Foundation volunteers also offer free tours of the Governor’s Residence on select dates every year.
Website: coloradoshome.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
