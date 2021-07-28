CLOTHES TO KIDS OF DENVER
Denver
News: The seventh annual Blue Jeans Bash, taking place Aug. 12 at Cielo at Castle Pines, will give attendees the chance to enjoy libations and gourmet foods from Rocky Mountain Catering while bidding in live and silent auctions, while raising money for Clothes To Kids of Denver.
The organization provides, at no cost, new and quality used clothing to students from low-income or in-crisis families in the Denver metro area who have been referred by schools, human service agencies, shelters, hospitals and places of worship.
To make the process as dignified as possible, the young clients are accompanied by a parent or guardian as they select the items they need at the Clothes To Kids “boutique” at 2890 S. Colorado Blvd. Shopping is by appointment only and time slots can be arranged by calling 720-379-4630.
As stated on its website, “A warm coat, shoes that fit and a wardrobe of school clothing helps children and youths put their best foot forward every day.”
About the organization: Inspired by the success of a similar nonprofit in Florida, Lesa Butler, Gail Cerny, Joyce Meyers and Mary Overington founded Clothes To Kids of Denver in 2008. A largely volunteer operation, it is governed by a 15-member board of directors chaired by Nik Stoffel, a partner at the Holland & Hart law firm. Valerie Lunka is the executive director.
Donations are always welcome and can be dropped off on Fridays and Saturdays only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the aforementioned Clothes To Kids boutique. Items must be clean and ready to wear, age-appropriate and in current style.
Current needs are shorts, pants, tops and shoes.
Clothes To Kids of Denver serves individuals between the ages of 3 and 21 who live in the 11-county metro area and are in enrolled in preschool through 12th grade or working toward a GED.
Website: clothestokidsdenver.org
