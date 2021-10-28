PROJECT ANGEL HEART
Denver
News: Project Angel Heart ‘s annual Pie in the Sky fundraiser is underway, with orders for apple and pecan pies being accepted through 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Each pie costs $30 and will be available for pickup on Nov. 23 at one of nine locations throughout the greater metro area.
And, if a pie isn’t what you want, a $30 donation can be made to the nonprofit organization, headed by president and chief executive officer Owen Ryan. Each $30 donation will be used to prepare and deliver three medically tailored meals, including a Thanksgiving dinner, to a Project Angel Heart client.
All Project Angel Heart meal recipients are living with serious illnesses like cancer, HIV/AIDS, kidney disease and lung disease. A registered dietician reviews menus to ensure they complement each client’s medical and treatment plan. In addition, executive chef Brett Newman and his team modify meals to accommodate allergies, religious preferences and texture needs.
Orders and donations can be placed by visiting pieintheskycolorado.org.
About the organization: Project Angel Heart was started in 1991. Each week, made-from-scratch meals, using fresh ingredients, are delivered to some 3,600 clients in Denver and Colorado Springs. In 2020 alone, 6,100 volunteers prepared and delivered 548,935 meals to 3,691 clients.
Website: projectangelheart.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.