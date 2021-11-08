COLORADO NONPROFIT ASSOCIATION
Denver
News: Paul Lhevine will become president and chief executive officer of the Colorado Nonprofit Association on Dec. 1, bringing 25 years of experience in community building, resource development, political affairs and nonprofit management to the job previously held by Renny Fagan.
Fagan, a former Colorado State Representative who also served as head of the Colorado Department of Revenue and a deputy attorney general, retired in February. A national search to find his successor had been underway since then.
Lhevine comes to the CNA from Swallow Hill Music, where he had been chief executive officer.
“We are thrilled to welcome Paul as Colorado Nonprofit Association’s president and chief executive officer,” said Erin Pulling, president and CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies and chair of the CNA board of directors. “Paul’s brilliant leadership, decades of experience in philanthropic and civic affairs, drive to understand community needs, relentless enthusiasm and innovative spirit will provide the bold leadership needed at this unique moment in time for Colorado Nonprofit Association as we create and serve the nation’s most effective, vibrant and innovative nonprofit community.”
“I’m honored to have this opportunity to help amplify the impact of our nonprofit sector and continue to build on the successes the association has achieved since its founding 35 years ago,” Lhevine said.
Prior to joining Swallow Hill Music, Lhevine was executive director of the Aurora Public Schools Foundation. He also served as chief operating officer of the Denver 2008 Convention Host Committee and as chief operating officer for Mile High United Way.
He serves on the board of directors of the Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation and is an alumnus of Leadership Denver. He holds a law degree from Vermont Law School and is a graduate of Colorado College.
His early career experience included working on campaign finance reform efforts at the National Civic League, managing congressional campaigns in Colorado and Alabama and serving as a legislative assistant to U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver. He also managed Hickenlooper for Mayor in 2003.
Pulling noted that Lhevine approaches leadership by creating focused organizations and developing a team of staff and volunteers with passion, energy and vision.
“My passion for this position comes from my experiences working and volunteering in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations, my connection to communities across our state, my desire to improve the lives of all Coloradans as well as my love and respect for all who work and volunteer in the nonprofit sector.”
About the organization: The Colorado Nonprofit Association was founded in 1986 and is a statewide nonprofit membership organization dedicated to making Colorado a better place for people to live by fostering an environment that supports nonprofit organizations. It leads the nonprofit sector in influencing public policy and public opinion; serves its members by providing networking tools, trainings, communications and administrative support and strengthens the nonprofit community by convening organizations to address sector-wide issues.
Website: coloradononprofits.org
