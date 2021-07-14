COLORADO BLACK WOMEN FOR POLITICAL ACTION
Denver
News: Colorado Black Women for Political Action has opened nominations for awards to be given at its 43rd annual Tribute to Black Women Luncheon. The deadline for submissions is July 31.
Award categories are Arts, Community, Education, Politics, Public Health and Youth. Nomination forms and detailed descriptions of each award category can be found at cbwpa.org/43rd-annual-tribute-to-black-women-award-nomination/
Nominees must be women, youths or groups who represent the values and principles of Colorado Black Women for Political Action and have demonstrated authentic and meaningful work in the community by actively engaging and addressing social, political and economic factors impacting BIPOC. In addition, according to a press release issued by CBWPA, nominees are those who have “Stood up to authority when it was not in their best interest to do so.”
The awards luncheon will take place on Oct. 9.
About the organization: Colorado Black Women for Political Action was formed in 1977 by then-state Sen. Gloria Tanner and 13 women who wanted to encourage African-American participation in the political process and serve as political advocates for the African-American community.
Website: cbwpa.org
