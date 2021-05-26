BONFILS-STANTON FOUNDATION
Denver
News: Nominations for the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation’s 2022 class of Livingston Fellows opened May 26 and will remain open until July 2. Established in 2005, the program provides advanced learning, leadership development and personal enrichment opportunities to visionary men and women in nonprofit leadership roles throughout Colorado.
“It is our hope that by identifying and supporting executive leadership talent, we will strengthen their capacity to influence and shape the future of the nonprofit sector in Colorado,” said Gary Steuer, the foundation's president and chief executive officer.
Chrissy Deal, the fellowship program director, added: “This innovative professional development program reflects our belief that no investment in the tangible assets of a nonprofit organization can equal an investment in its greatest asset: it’s leaders.”
The Livingston Fellowship Program is named in honor of the late Johnston (cq) R. Livingston, a longtime Bonfils-Stanton Foundation trustee and chair emeritus of its board. He died in 2008.
Each fellow receives $35,000 to “Enhance their leadership skills through formal and informal professional advancement activities.” Nominations can be made online by visiting bonfils-stanton.org
Qualities that nominees should possess include:
· Recognized leadership ability and demonstrated impact;
· Possess areas for professional leadership development or capacity building that would benefit from the opportunities afforded by the fellowship;
· Have a track record of advancing equity and addressing structural racism within nonprofit organizations;
· Exhibit a readiness to learn, and a sincere interest in, professional and personal leadership development; and
· Promise for significant and unique leadership contributions to the nonprofit sector.
Current Livingston Fellows are David Dadone, executive director and chief curator of the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art; Jose Esparza, executive director of BuCo West; Hassan Latif, executive director of Second Chance Center, Inc.; Claudia Moran-Pichardo, executive director of Museo de las Americas; and Steph Frances, founder and executive director of Prodigy Ventures, Inc.
About the organization: Charles Edwin Stanton created the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation in 1962 with funds from the sale of the family’s Belmar Farms in Lakewood, the current site of the Belmar Library and surrounding Belmar “downtown neighborhood.” Since that time, the foundation has distributed $72 million to nonprofit organizations that “support, enrich and elevate art and culture in Colorado.”
Website: bonfils-stanton.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
