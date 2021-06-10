NEXTFIFTY INITIATIVE
News: The NextFifty Initiative, a Colorado-based private foundation, announced the launch of a $7 million grant program that will let nonprofit organizations dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults apply for funding to fulfill that mission.
“Over the last year we’ve been listening to, and learning from, community feedback about what nonprofit organizations need to succeed,” said Diana McFail, NextFifty Initiative president and chief executive officer. “We developed the Flexible Support Fund in response to those conversations.”
The idea, McFail added, is to improve the ability of nonprofits to support and enhance the lives of the aging community. “The Flexible Support Fund gives nonprofit organizations the opportunity to apply for grants to fund their overall mission of enhancing the lives of older adults, rather than a specific project or plan.”
Flexible Support Fund requests must be focused on programs serving the aging or aging-disabled population ages 50 and over, or their caregivers. Applications, said McFail, are “Strengthened by the inclusion of, and organizational connection to, underserved target populations, including but not limited to Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC), disabled, homeless, LGBTQ+, low-income, rural and vulnerable communities.
Applications will be evaluated on how connected the organizations are to the aging community they serve or intend to serve; the need for and use of funds; how well they can articulate goals related to improving the lives of older adults; and the thoroughness and timeliness of their submission.
Organizations can submit one application per funding cycle; grants are for one year only. Applicants are encouraged to speak with a staff member before submitting a request; a call is required for requests of $250,000 or more. To schedule, email info@next50initiative.org or call 303-547-1800 by July 2. The next funding cycle opens in January 2022.
About the organization: The NextFifty Initiative is dedicated to funding mission-driven, game-changing initiatives that improve the lives of people in their second 50 years, and their caregivers. It also educates about proven initiatives and advocates for transformational change. It awarded some $9 million in grants in 2020.
Website: next50initiative.org
