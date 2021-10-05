MI CASA RESOURCE CENTER
Denver
News: The state of minority-owned small businesses, including the needs and demands of being an owner, will be discussed when Mi Casa Resource Center hosts a panel discussion during Denver Startup Week.
Panelists for this spotlight event on Oct. 6 will share their real-world experience while raising awareness of the vital role that minority-owned small businesses play in the economy.
An in-person presentation, limited to 50 audience members, begins at 6 p.m. at The Commons on Champa, 1245 Champa St. It can also be streamed on Denver Startup Week’s website, denverstartupweek.org
The panelists include Angeles Ortega, chief executive officer of Mi Casa Resource Center; Maria Tamayo, owner of Huitzi Solutions; Margarita Gonzalez, owner of MiniDwell; and Austin Dempers, owner of Warrior Womxn Collective. Each will describe their personal experience owning a business, navigating COVID-19, addressing challenges, finding success and giving back to their communities.
About the organization: For over 45 years, Mi Casa Resource Center has helped entrepreneurs overcome hurdles associated with owning a small business. It is a change-making organization committed to advancing family prosperity by creating pathways to opportunity through education, training and supporting young people and adults on their paths to economic success.
Website: micasaresourcecenter.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
