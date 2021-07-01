PINNACOL ASSURANCE
Denver
News: Craig Hospital Foundation, Mile High United Way and the Second Chance Center are among the nonprofit organizations selected to share some $300,000 in grants from Colorado’s largest workers’ compensation insurer, Pinnacol Assurance.
The grants are the first of Pinnacol’s two grantmaking cycles for 2021 and, according to a company-issued press release, “Enable Pinnacol to extend its reach beyond typical workers’ compensation insurance functions to support programs that keep employees healthy, help injured workers get back to work after injury, and ensure that Colorado has a robust business climate and the workforce it needs.”
In choosing the recipients, the release stated, “Pinnacol gave the greatest consideration to organizations that are designed to create opportunity for Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities.”
Edie Sonn, Pinnacol’s vice president of communications and public affairs, added: “Although Colorado’s economy is beginning to bounce back from the global pandemic, nonprofits that serve local communities need more support than ever. Rising to meet that need, we also evolved our community grantmaking to reflect our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
The grant recipients are:
• Associated General Contractors of Colorado, to help fund scholarships for training in construction apprenticeship and trades programs;
• Colorado Agricultural Leadership Group, for agriculture leadership training in rural communities of the state;
• Colorado Mesa University Foundation, to support the school’s capital campaign and program development for health care workforce training;
• Community Partnership for Child Development, for career-focused training for low-income BIPOC families in El Paso County;
• Community Shares of Colorado, for executive leadership training programs for nonprofit organizations statewide;
• Delta Eta Boule Foundation, for scholarships, mentoring, internships and professional development programs serving male African American students;
• Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges, to fund scholarships for students attending rural colleges throughout the state;
• Mile High United Way, to support the Bridging the Gap Program for young adults experiencing homelessness;
• Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Foundation, to support mentoring and training programs for women in business;
• Second Chance Center, to help fund an employment opportunity lab for people who were formerly incarcerated;
• Craig Hospital Foundation, to support a community reintegration program and offer financial support for patients in need;
• Goodwill of Colorado, to help fund an IT training program for people with barriers to employment in El Paso County;
• Home Builders Foundation, to support its accessible home modification program; and
• Chanda Plan Foundation, to help fund integrative massage therapy for individuals with long-term physical disabilities.
About the organization: For 100 years, Pinnacol Assurance has been at the forefront of protecting, understanding and caring for Colorado workers. As the state’s largest workers’ compensation insurance carrier, it is committed to keeping workers safe and helping Colorado businesses thrive.
Website: Pinnacol.com
