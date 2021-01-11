One-Colorado
Denver, CO
News: Nadine Bridges will be the new executive director for One Colorado, joining the organization after working as the community health division manager for Boulder County Public Health. Bridges is also a professor at the University of Denver's Graduate School of Social Work, and was previously the director of youth services for the LGBTQ organization Rainbow Alley.
"My goal is to lead with love and respect for the human condition. I believe the reason we are on this earth is to protect each other and advocate for the most vulnerable," Bridges said. "We all have the right to be seen and heard and in this past year, our beautiful communities have risked their own lives to let the world fully see the impact of inequality and injustice."
About the group: One Colorado is the leading advocacy group for LGBTQ equality in Colorado, and also operates a political action committee.
Website: https://one-colorado.org/
