MILE HIGH UNITED WAY
Denver
News: In what may be the largest investment made by Mile High United Way in its 134-year history, $7 million in grants are being awarded to 111 organizations whose work meets what president/CEO Christine Benero described as “our community’s most pressing needs in the areas of childcare, housing and basic needs.”
Recipient organizations are located in the seven-county metro Denver area, and include A Precious Child, Centro San Juan Diego, SafeHouse Denver, the Heart & Hand Center, Nederland Food Pantry, Sun Valley Youth Center, Invest In Kids, Open Door Youth Gang Alternatives and Sewall Child Development Center. Click here to see the complete list.
The recipients were selected following a “Rigorous community process, including review panels hosted by Mile High United Way trustees, community stakeholders, volunteers and staff.” The specific amount given to each organization is not being released.
In addition to granting the funds, Mile High United Way will offer each agency support with volunteers and capacity-building training and coaching.
The decision to move forward with this significant event, Benero added, was spurred on by “an extremely trying year,” one where the COVID-19 pandemic caused so many to struggle to meet even their most basic needs. The extent of this need was evidenced by the 100,000-plus contacts to Mile High United Way’s 211 Help Center.
“This investment,” Benero said, “quite literally allows us to ensure that children have a safe place to live, families have food on the table and parents are connected to childcare resources so they can return to the workforce.”
The money “will go a long way in providing support to residents across the region who need it now more than ever," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. "This will significantly help to support the nonprofit community, have a meaningful impact on people’s lives and work to propel our recovery forward.”
Catherine Hance, a partner at the Davis Graham and Stubbs law firm and chair of the Mile High United Way board, said, “With this significant investment, Mile High United Way continues to be a leader in our community, rallying around our most vulnerable populations.
“It is critical that we rally our community and leverage our partners to ensure we can continue to meet the most pressing needs facing children, families and individuals.”
About the organization: Mile High United Way was the first United Way in the world and works to unite people, ideas and resources to advance the common good in its seven-county footprint. Its united approach changes the odds for the children, families and individuals in those community so that all can succeed.
Website: unitedwaydenver.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
