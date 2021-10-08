ROSE ANDOM CENTER
Denver
News: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, former District Attorney Mitch Morrissey, U.S. attorney nominee Cole Finegan and Rose Andom herself are among those to be honored at Building Connections, a Nov. 12 gala marking the Rose Andom Center’s fifth anniversary.
Others being honored include Maggie Morrissey, Josh Hanfling, OZ Architects, the Daniels Fund, Denver Health and the Gates Family Foundation.
Andrew Feinstein, chief executive officer and managing partner of EXDO Group Properties, is chairing Building Connections with his wife, Sarah. The 5:30 p.m. event will be held at ReelWorks Denver (the former EXDO Event Center). Gloria Neal will be mistress of ceremonies; former Bronco Reggie Rivers is the auctioneer and the Anschutz Foundation is both the Anniversary Connections Partner and a recipient of the Building Impact Award.
“We hope everyone will join us in … celebrating the center’s five years of building, hope, impact, dignity, community and courage for domestic violence survivors,” Andrew Feinstein said.
Tickets are $250 and can be purchased by visiting roseandomcenter.org/buildingconnections/
About the organization: The Rose Andom Center opened on June 29, 2016, to offer survivors of domestic violence a safe place to find connections and a path to hope and healing. It was the first family justice center in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region where community organizations and city agencies come together to create a strong and collaborative response to domestic violence and a safe space where survivors can thrive.
Website: roseandomcenter.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.