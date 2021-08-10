CANCER LEAGUE OF COLORADO
Denver
News: The 25th Race for Research, benefiting Cancer League of Colorado, will take place on Sunday at Washington Park or at a location of the participant’s choosing. The latter option is for anyone not comfortable in a large crowd.
The 5K event is dedicated to the memory of Michele Plachy-Rubin, who lost her battle with brain cancer in 1998, and is presented by UCHealth and the University of Colorado Cancer Center. Sponsors include MDC/Richmond American Foundation, Kentwood, Footers Catering and Clovis Oncology.
To keep the in-person version in tune with COVID protocols, there will be timed starts: One at 8 a.m. and the other at 8:30. Birdcall will distribute grab-and-go chicken wraps to everyone crossing the finish line and other giveaways will be available in an adjoining expo area.
Since its start in 1997, Race for Research has raised $1.5 million for Colorado-based cancer research and programs.
To register, visit race4research.com
About the organization: Cancer League of Colorado was founded in 1969 by five women whose families had been affected by cancer. The all-volunteer organization has raised $20 million by staging events like the Hope Ball and Over the Edge, where individuals rappel down a downtown Denver skyscraper. The money goes to research, service grants and investigator-initiated clinical trials. Gary Reece, former executive vice president and chief financial officer for MDC Holdings, is president of the Cancer League board.
Website: cancerleague.org
