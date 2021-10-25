COLORADO SYMPHONY
Denver
News: Dr. Richard Krugman, former vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Colorado School of medicine, and community activist Julie Rubsam have been appointed co-chairs of the Colorado Symphony board of trustees. They succeed Jerome H. “Jerry” Kern, who retired on Sept. 2.
Kern also had served as the symphony’s chief executive officer.
During his 25 years at the University of Colorado, Krugman also had been dean of the School of Medicine and a distinguished professor of pediatrics at The Kempe Center on the Anschutz Medical Campus.
A Princeton graduate who earned his medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine, Krugman was named director of the C. Henry Kempe National Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Child Abuse and Neglect in 1981 and soon gained national prominence in that area.
Following his retirement as dean of the CU School of Medicine, he co-founded the National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect, whose mission is to end child abuse and neglect in our lifetime.
Rubsam has devoted her adult life to community activism. She was chief of staff for Colorado’s former lieutenant governor, Mike Callihan, operations manager at the Women’s Bean Project and director of employment for clients at Catholic Charities.
A resident of Denver’s Curtis Park neighborhood, she joined the Colorado Symphony board in 2010. In addition, she is a past president and current member of her neighborhood association and is a past chair of the board of Redline Contemporary Art Center.
About the organization: The Colorado Symphony is the region’s only full-time professional orchestra, performing over 150 concerts annually at Boettcher Concert Hall in downtown Denver and across the state. It is recognized as an incubator of innovation, creativity and excellence, continually expanding its impact through education, outreach and programming.
Website: coloradosymphony.org
