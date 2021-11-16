THE WOMEN’S FOUNDATION OF COLORADO
News: Lauren Casteel, president and chief executive officer of The Women’s Foundation of Colorado, is set to join Katica Roy, a gender economist, founder and chief executive officer of Pipeline, on Nov. 30 to discuss The Great Resignation: Why Work Isn’t Working for Women.
The 90-minute virtual presentation begins at 5 p.m. There is no charge to participate and the Zoom sign-in information will be shared upon registering here.
Casteel noted the September jobs report showed than some 300,000 women have left the workforce, “undoubtedly putting workplaces on notice that work isn’t working for them.”
During Chat4Change, Casteel and Roy will discuss the future of women’s participation in the workforce, touching on what is truly needed for a full “She-covery” for women of every background and identity and whether The Great Resignation will lead to a Great Reset in which gender and racial equity drives company cultures.
About the organization: The Women’s Foundation of Colorado is a community-based organization dedicated to creating more pathways to economic success for Colorado women. Through programs, funding, education and other measures, the WFCO works to create a future where Colorado women and girls of every background and identity prosper.
