CLEO PARKER ROBINSON DANCE
Denver
News: Former Denver Bronco Ryan Harris and Denver County Sheriff Elias Diggins are among the 13 civic leaders taking part in the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance fundraising gala, Dancing with the Denver Stars.
“Hollywood in Black” is the theme for this hybrid event taking place Aug. 14. Three hundred fifty people will gather at the Hilton Denver City Center’s Grand Ballroom for dinner and the show. Others can watch the proceedings via Zoom, according to chairwomen Karen McNeil Miller and Amy Parsons.
In keeping with tradition, the “star” dancers will be paired with members of the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance company for a program patterned after television's popular “Dancing with the Stars.”
Joining Harris and Diggins in tripping the light fantastic for a good cause are:
• Abasi Baruti, advisory board chair for Solutions;
• Jillian Bidgood, shareholder and workforce development vice chair at the Polsinelli law firm;
• Robb Brown, principal at The Denver Retail Group;
• Jason Clark, diversity and inclusion manager for Empowerment Retirement;
• Todd Marksberry, chief executive officer for Canvas Credit Union;
• Carlos Martinez, president/CEO of the Latino Community Foundation;
• Maja Rosenquist, senior vice president at Mortenson;
• Danielle Shoots, chief financial officer at the Colorado Trust;
• Kris Staaf, regional director of public affairs and government relations for Safeway;
• Brooke Trammel, regional vice president for Xcel Energy; and
• Fabian Tunson, district manager for US Bank
Proceeds from Dancing with the Denver Stars helps support arts in education programs hosted by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. Ticket information is available by emailing Hillary@cleoparkerdance.org or Micah@cleoparkerdance.org
About the organization: Founded in 1970 by dancer-choreographer Cleo Parker Robinson, the company that bears her name is headquartered at 119 Park Avenue West. According to its website, “We use the unique language of dance to honor the African Diaspora, explore the human condition, champion social justice, unite people of all ages and races, and ultimately celebrate the complexity of life through movement.” The company offers technical and movement classes for all ages and skill levels, from African to Hip Hop, from ballet to Zumba, both in-person and online.
Website: cleoparkerdance.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
