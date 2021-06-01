ARVADA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
News: Flatirons Dance and Epic Experience are the recipients of the Arvada Chamber of Commerce Business and Nonprofit of the Year awards and will be honored June 25 at the chamber’s 96th annual dinner.
While the recognition event is being held in 2021, the honors represent accomplishments in 2020, according to a chamber spokeswoman.
Founded in 2016, Flatirons Dance, the 2020 Business of the Year, is centered on family values, which, a chamber press release stated, is “The key ingredient that enables this studio to successfully stand out in the world of dance. More than 20 professionally trained staff members provide a nurturing and inclusive environment, with the focus on treating each child or adult student like they are a welcome addition to this special family.”
Flatirons Dance currently has 400 students enrolled in year-round classes that range from ballet to tap and jazz, and from cheerleading and hip-hop to musical theater. It also has a competition team that enables participants to sharpen their skills through statewide and regional dance contests.
Epic Experience, the 2020 Nonprofit of the Year, serves cancer “survivors and thrivers” by focusing on mental and physical health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the nationally recognized Epic Experience transformed its signature in-person camp experience to virtual programs. They included educational how-to videos, free virtual yoga and fitness programs and a virtual three-day camp experience.
The Nonprofit of the Year award includes a $500 stipend to the recipient organization.
The 6 p.m. awards dinner is going to be held at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities. In keeping with the garden party theme, guests are encouraged to wear floral prints or soft pastels. Tickets, $85 each or $650 for tables of six, can be purchased by calling 303-424-0313 or by visiting arvadachamber.org/AnnualDinner.
About the organization: The Arvada Chamber of Commerce is the “Catalyst for solving Arvada’s most critical business challenges and a champion for advancing a thriving community.” In addition, “We put our members at the center of everything we do … (and) drive action that leads to lasting opportunities and outcomes.”
