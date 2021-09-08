DENVER AMERICAN INDIAN FESTIVAL
Adams County
News: Attendance at the annual Denver American Indian Festival has increased so much over its eight-year history that the 2021 edition is moving to larger quarters, the spacious Riverdale Regional Park Fairgrounds, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton.
The dates are Sept. 25 and 26. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days; admission is free.
“Since 2014, we have welcomed over 20,000 people and over 81 tribal representatives,” said festival founder and board president Lynne Holman. “We are so excited that we are able to expand and bring the festival to a larger facility in Adams County. We hope this is just a first step to expanding American Indian cultural and performing arts programming in Adams County.”
The festival features an array of exhibits and attractions that showcase the traditional cultural traditions and performing arts of the American Indian people.
Festival partners are the First Nations Foundation, the American Indigenous Business Leaders, Metropolitan State University of Denver, the Arvada Center and the Thornton Arts, Sciences & Humanities Council.
About the organization: Run entirely by volunteers, the Denver American Indian Festival’s purpose is to share the American Indian culture in ways that build bridges of mutual understanding and support.
Website: denveramericanindianfestival.org
