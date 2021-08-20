DRESS FOR SUCCESS DENVER
Denver
News: “Unstoppable” is the theme for an evening of fun, fashion and inspiration to celebrate how for 15 years Dress for Success has changed the lives of Denver-area women working to achieve economic self-sufficiency through meaningful employment.
The Sept. 17 event at Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale will “Showcase some of our most touching and inspirational stories from women who have become unstoppable in part because of the help they received from Dress for Success Denver,” according to the invitation sent to prospective attendees.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and will include refreshments, music and a fashion show featuring some of the most stylish clothes of the season.
Tickets start at $100 and can be purchased by visiting https://cbo.io/tickets/dfsd/tix
About the organization: Dress for Success Denver was established in 2006 and since that time has distributed some $1 million in clothing and accessories to 17,000 women. Dress for Success Denver is an affiliate of the national Dress for Success, an organization that provides at-risk women with job-readiness tools, professional attire and post-employment support to assist in their efforts to achieve economic self-sufficiency. Toward that end, Dress for Success Denver helps women become employed, stay employed, achieve promotions and raises, participate in networking and leadership opportunities, strengthen financial literacy and embrace life-long learning.
Website: denver.dressforsuccess.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a name and number if more information is needed.
