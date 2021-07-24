THE DENVER FOUNDATION
News: Denver’s division of Economic Development & Opportunity and its contracted program administrator partner, The Denver Foundation, announce that applications are now being accepted for mini grants that will be awarded to small, local nonprofits, informal resident community-based groups and micro businesses with annual revenue less than $500,000.
The grants range from $500 to $10,000 with the recipients, and award amount, determined by a selection committee made up of community members, previous recipients and staff members from The Denver Foundation and DEDO. The money is to be used for projects that improve the quality of life in their respective communities.
Applicants must be located within the priority neighborhoods as identified by DEDO’s division of Neighborhood Equity & Stabilization: East Colfax, Elyria-Swansea, Globeville, Montbello, Northeast Park Hill, Sun Valley, Valverde, Villa Park, West Colfax and Westwood.
The grant program prioritizes community-led efforts, or work that allows for a strong component of community leadership. Focus areas are bolstering social development, supporting resident life and increasing a community group’s capacity.
“We seek to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and performances of micro businesses, nonprofits and community groups in our priority neighborhoods,” said Seneca Holes, director of DEDO’s Neighborhood Equity & Stabilization division.
“We know this is a small, yet significant, step in the direction of that positive change.”
Dace West, vice president of community impact for The Denver Foundation, added: “Our foundation’s Strengthening Neighborhoods Program is pleased to renew our relationship with DEDO through the community mini grant program. Our experience is that Denver neighborhood leaders often have the best ideas and solutions for solving issues in our community. We are honored to co-manage the Community Support Mini Grants Program in 2021.”
Applications, which close on Aug. 6, can be accessed here.
About the organizations: Denver Economic Development & Opportunity works to establish an inclusive and innovative economy for all Denver residents, including local and global development, workforce development programs and stabilization efforts in Denver’s diverse neighborhoods.
The Denver Foundation is a community foundation whose purpose is to inspire people and mobilize resources to improve life in metro Denver. It does so by stewarding an endowment to meet current and future needs for metro Denver; working with community leaders to address the core challenges that face the community; working with community leaders to address the core challenges that face the community, and managing more than 1,000 charitable funds on behalf of individuals, families and businesses. In 2020, the foundation and its donors awarded $111 million in grants.
