GIRL SCOUTS OF COLORADO
Denver
News: Ten civic leaders, including Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson, have been selected as Women of Distinction for 2021 by Girl Scouts of Colorado. The group will be honored at an outdoor ceremony to be held at Denver Botanic Gardens on Sept. 29.
Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, chief educational innovation officer for Colorado State University and a Woman of Distinction in 2018, headed the 2021 selection committee, choosing from a host of nominees who have made significant professional and personal contributions to the greater Denver community.
Leanna Clark, the chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Colorado, describes this year’s honorees as “Strong, bold, empowered women who represent the leadership and excellence that powers today’s world.”
In addition to Bronson, others in the Class of 2021 are:
- Akasha Absher, president of Syntrinsic Investment Counsel
- Dr. Katie Bakes, medical director and an emergency room physician for the Denver Health and Hospital Authority
- Kristen Blessman, president and CEO of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce
- Katie Kramer, president and CEO of the Boettcher Foundation
- Kasia Iwaniczko MacLeod, vice president/community and government engagement for Cigna
- Roberta Robinette, president of AT&T Colorado
- Lola Salazar, president of the Salazar Family Foundation
- LaDawn Sullivan, director of the Denver Foundation’s Black Resilience in Colorado Fund; and
- Sylvia Young, president and CEO of HCA Healthcare and HealthONE.
Former Women of Distinction Kelly Brough (2014), Donna Evans (2009), Luella Chavez D’Angelo (2005) and M.L. Hanson (2015) are chairing the 4:30 p.m. recognition event. The early purchase of tickets is advised; they’re available from ashley.walsh@gscolorado.org
About the organization: Girl Scouts of Colorado prepares girls ad adults to create unique leadership paths ignite change and share a worldwide sisterhood through girl-led traditions and new experiences.
Website: gscolorado.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.