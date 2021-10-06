PROJECT C.U.R.E.
Denver
News: Project C.U.R.E., a Denver-based nonprofit that is the world’s largest supplier of donated medical supplies and equipment to resource-limited countries, is the recipient of the People’s Choice Award in a contest sponsored by Classy.
Classy is a B Corp. Certified Public Benefit Corporation and giving experience platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about. It is based in San Diego. Information about it can be found by visiting its website, classy.org.
The Classy Awards honor today’s most innovative nonprofit organizations and social enterprises. Project C.U.R.E. was one of 1,400 nonprofits considered for Classy Awards and one of 50 finalists.
Dr. Douglas Jackson, Project C.U.R.E.’s president and chief executive officer, will accept the award in June, during the Classy Collaborative conference.
“We are humbled and honored to be selected,” Jackson said in a press release announcing the award winners. “I am so proud of our team for pivoting their focus last year to meet the tremendous need for PPE and equipment to fight COVID-19 here in the U.S.”
He added that Project C.U.R.E. to date has provided over $3.5 million in domestic aid. “That’s roughly 15 semi-truck loads of gloves, gowns, masks and even items like ventilators. None of this would have been possible without our incredible team of over 5,000 individuals who in the face of the pandemic showed up every week to sort supplies, box goods and ship the containers.”
Classy’s co-founder, Pat Walsh, congratulated Project C.U.R.E. by noting it is but one of the nation’s nonprofits that embrace new ideas and work to solve today’s toughest challenges.
About the organization: Project C.U.R.E. was founded in 1987 to address the staggering shortage of medical resources around the world. It has since become the world’s largest distributor of donated medical supplies, equipment and services to doctors and nurses serving the sick and dying in some 135 countries. Each week Project C.U.R.E. delivers three to five semi-truck sized ocean containers packed with the medical supplies and equipment to hospitals and clinics in resource-limited countries. Project C.U.R.E. is supported by 30,000 volunteers in distribution warehouses in seven U.S. cities.
Website: projectcure.org
Have news of announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.