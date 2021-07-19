GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME FOUNDATION
Denver
News: The Global Down Syndrome Foundation is celebrating the approval of a $15 million funding increase for the National Institutes of Health’s INCLUDE initiative.
INCLUDE (Investigating Co-Occurring Conditions Across the Lifespan to Understand Down Syndrome) will fund what a spokesperson said is “some of the most neglected areas of research and care, such as health disparities for African Americans with Down syndrome, mosaic Down syndrome, those with the dual diagnosis of Down syndrome and autism, and new studies on metabolic research dysregulation.”
Already, INCLUDE research has led to important discoveries in Alzheimer’s autoimmune disorders and cancer. INCLUDE is based at the National Institutes of Health’s Office of the Director in Washington, D.C.
Colorado Reps. Diana DeGette, Jason Crow, Ed Perlmutter and Doug Lamborn are among Global’s Congressional Champions and, along with the group's international network of supporters, helped lobby for the funding increase.
About the organization: The Global Down Syndrome Foundation was established in 2009 by Starz founder John Sie and his wife, Anna, following the birth of their granddaughter, Sophia Whitten, who has Down syndrome. It is now the nation’s largest nonprofit organization working to save lives and improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. Through fundraising efforts and private donations, Global provided some $32 million to establish the Linda Crnic Institute at Children’s Hospital Colorado, supporting 400-plus scientists and over 2,000 patients with Down syndrome from 28 states and 10 countries. Global has a membership of 150 Down syndrome organizations worldwide. Its affiliates, in addition to the Crnic Institute, are the Sie Center for Down Syndrome and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center, all on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.
Website: globaldownsyndrome.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
