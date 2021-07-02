DANIELS FUND
Denver
News: Luke Ragland, former president of Ready Colorado, a Denver-based education policy organization, has been named senior vice president of the Daniels Fund Grants Program.
“Luke is well-positioned to lead our Grants Program into the future,” said Hanna Skandera, president and chief executive officer of the Daniels Fund. “His vision, grit and entrepreneurial heart will drive an outcomes-focused approach for greater impact within the communities we serve.”
A fourth-generation Coloradan, Ragland hails from southwestern Colorado, giving him what Skandera described as “a strong understanding of the needs of rural communities.”
Prior to his tenure with Ready Colorado, Ragland was vice president of policy at Colorado Succeeds. He also practiced commercial litigation at a Denver law firm and worked in the White House. He is a member of the board of the Colorado Charter School Institute, a statewide charter school authorizer.
“It’s an honor to join the Daniels Fund, an organization that positively impacts the lives of so many people,” Ragland said in a press release issued by the Daniels Fund. “I look forward to advancing Bill Daniels’ legacy and propelling the Grants Program forward.”
The Daniels Fund Grants Program provides support to nonprofit organizations in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming with “highly effective” outcomes in the areas of aging, amateur sports, disabilities, drug and alcohol addiction, early childhood education, homeless and disadvantaged, K-12 education and youth development.
About the organization: The Daniels Fund, established by the late cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its Grants Program, Scholarship Program and Ethics Initiative.
Website: danielsfund.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
