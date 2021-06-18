SOUL 2 SOUL SISTERS
Denver
News: Starting Saturday, Black women who have faced financial hardships over the past year are encouraged to apply for the financial assistance being offered though Soul 2 Soul Sisters’ Juneteenth COVID-19 Cash Assistance for Black Women project.
This six-year-old organization purposely chose Juneteenth as the fund’s launch date because this newly designated national holiday has such a significant place in Black history. Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery, originated in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1866. It became a national holiday just this week, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
Soul 2 Soul Sisters is Colorado’s only “fiercely faith-based, Black women-led organization focused on healing, health and liberation,” according to the Rev. Dr. Dawn Riley-Duval, the group’s co-founder and executive director.
The Juneteenth COVID-19 Cash Assistance for Black Women will provide up to $350 to people in Colorado who identify as Black, woman and in need of financial assistance. Recipients are free to use the funds to cover the cost of personal, professional and medical expenses.
“These past 15 months have upended our life as we knew it,” Riley-Duval said. “Many of us are recovering from illness, grieving from the passing of loved ones, recovering from homeschooling children, adjusting to caring for loved ones, hurting financially from loss of businesses/jobs, underemployment, relentless bills, and so much more.”
She added that a poll conducted by the Colorado Health Foundation revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused Black Coloradans to be twice as worried as their white counterparts about being able to afford to feed their families.
What’s more, Riley-Duval said, “This campaign is particularly timely as many Black women have expressed that despite applying for financial assistance, they have not been able to access federal funds throughout the duration of the pandemic.” Applications can be made online here; the deadline is June 26.
About the organization: Since its inception six years ago, Soul 2 Soul Sisters has remained committed to providing sacred space for Black women to rest, be, share, develop and implement plans for peace, power, healing and liberation.
Website: soul2soulsisters.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
