FIREFLY AUTISM
Lakewood
News: Award-winning comedian D.L. Hughley, who has a son on the autism spectrum, is the headliner for the 10th annual Laugh Yourself Blue, a virtual and in-person fundraiser for Firefly Autism. A special guest will be John Quinones, host of ABC-TV's “What Would You Do?”
Chaired by Marco Fields, founder/president of MoXXy Women and cofounder of the Prosperity Fulfillment Group, and Firefly board member Travis Plakke, the multi-site event takes place on June 24.
It can be streamed for $50 per ticket; in-person watch parties with tiered pricing will be held in the Seawell Ballroom in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver Museum of Nature & Science and the Denver Aquarium.
Each of these watch parties includes a cocktail reception, three-course dinner and an appearance by a special guest or guests.
Hughley’s live performance in the Seawell Ballroom will be broadcast on big screens set up at the watch parties. Michael McCreary, “The Aspie Comic,” will make his fifth appearance as the opening act. Tory Shulman and Al Jackson, hosts of Daily Blast Live, return as masters of ceremony.
The evening’s festivities also include presentation of the Firefly Luminescence Award to the late oilman/philanthropist Sam Gary in recognition of the “Broad reach of his charitable heart and the incredible impact he has had on so many lives.” Firefly’s Community Impact Award will be given to Larry and Mary Kay Mueller. He is the founder and managing partner of Cuvee, a luxury destination travel company, and the Pivot Foundation, whose work focuses on efforts to help children thrive. Toward that end, Pivot supports the Girls Athletic Leadership Schools, Big Green, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado and the University of Denver Graduate School of Professional Psychology.
For tickets and additional information, visit laughyourselfblue.com
About the organization: Firefly Autism is headquartered at 2001 Hoyt St. in Lakewood and is a nationally recognized leader in providing in-home and clinic-based applied behavior analysis autism spectrum treatment and support. Its vision is of “a world where the lives of children with autism, their families and communities are transformed through learning.”
Website: fireflyautism.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
