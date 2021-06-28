COLORADO SYMPHONY
Denver
News: As the safety restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to relax, the Colorado Symphony is letting its supporters know that “We are poised to make our resurgence one to remember.”
Most visible, perhaps, is the debut of a new logo, the design of which "Embraces elements of our past while carrying us into a dynamic and exciting future,” according to a blog on the symphony website. “We have taken great care in considering these changes,” said chief marketing officer Parker Owens, adding that the design’s “core focus is on functionality without sacrificing brand positioning.”
Symphony leadership also devoted considerable time during the pandemic to reaffirming the orchestra’s mission statement, adopting defined core values and incorporating a diversity, equity and inclusion statement to what Owens said “Solidifies what we have stood for throughout our history.”
The symphony’s 16-week Classics Season – and return to indoor concerts at Boettcher Concert Hall – begins on Sept. 17, but in the meantime the public is invited to enjoy a free Fourth of July concert at Dillon Outdoor Amphitheater.
The 4 p.m. event will feature Colorado Symphony musicians performing such contemporary scores as the Armed Forces Salute, Stars and Stripes Forever, the Overture of 1812, God Bless America and an assortment of hits from stage and screen.
While admission is free, tickets must be reserved in advance by visiting dillonamphitheater.com
The Classics Season’s opening weekend features Grammy-winning pianist Emanuel Ax joining former principal guest conductor Peter Oundjian and the orchestra on Chopin’s Second Piano Concerto. The program also features Barber’s Adagio for Strings and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, arranged by Ravel.
“Well over a full calendar year will have passed since we have been able to entertain our patrons with live music in Boettcher Concert Hall,” said Jerome H. Kern, the Colorado Symphony’s chief executive officer and board chair. “While it feels like ages, we have by no means let the music stop. Now, as we emerge from 18 months of health and safety restrictions, we are elated to present a return season that showcases the virtuosity, skill and musicianship of Colorado’s only full-time professional orchestra. This season will have been worth the wait.”
About the organization: The Colorado Symphony is the region’s only full-time professional orchestra committed to artistic excellence and ensuring the future of live, symphonic music. Its 80 musicians perform over 150 concerts annually at Boettcher Concert Hall and across the state.
Website: coloradosymphony.org
