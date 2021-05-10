Colorado Health Foundation
Statewide
News: The Colorado Health Foundation has announced Erin Brown will be taking the helm as vice president of community investment and impact effective July 6. Brown is currently deputy chief of staff and first chief equity officer for Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, and implemented the City of Denver’s Race and Social Justice Framework.
“Erin brings a depth of knowledge about equity, leadership and coaching, and has extensive managerial and operational experience,” said Chief Impact Officer Amy Latham. “I look forward to working with her to accelerate our progress toward advancing health equity in Colorado.”
Previously, Erin served as deputy director for Denver Parks and Recreation, director of resident services for Kappa Management, vice president of programs and development for the Urban League of Metropolitan Denver, and executive director for the YMCA of Metropolitan Denver.
“As someone who grew up in southern Colorado, I understand communities across Colorado are distinctly unique and share a common thread to thrive in a society free of social barriers and injustices that hold us back from truly achieving health equity,” Brown said. “I have an unwavering passion to partner with communities to address issues that impact their health and well-being. The Colorado Health Foundation’s mission is responsive and inclusive, and I am excited that I have the opportunity to work to bring health in reach for all Coloradans.”
About the organization: Colorado Health Foundation engages locally in communities across the state with a core focus on achieving health equity in Colorado.
Websites: https://coloradohealth.org/
