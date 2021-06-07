PROJECT ANGEL HEART
Denver
News: Fundraising during the COVID-19 pandemic became a challenge as safety protocols caused in-person events to come to a screeching halt. Denver’s Project Angel Heart, which provides medically tailored meals to those with serious, even life-threatening, illnesses, experienced a spike in demand at a time when income was uncertain.
But thanks to friends like the Cherry Creek Insurance Group and its recent $10,000 donation, Project Angel Heart is well-positioned to continue its 30-year tradition of delivering meals to its often homebound clients. The funds will allow the group to provide approximately 1,200 meals to Coloradans who need them most.
As Rachel Rooney, Project Angel Heart’s development partnership officer, pointed out, “When an individual’s health is compromised, food can slow or prevent the progression of illness. Food actually becomes a form of medicine.”
The Cherry Creek Insurance Group’s commitment to Project Angel Heart began in 2019. Staff members volunteered at the Denver-based nonprofit, assembling the bags of food that other volunteers would deliver; in addition, approximately one-third of the CCIG’s 100-member staff participated in Project Angel Heart events.
“The most rewarding feeling about volunteering with Project Angel Heart is knowing that even this small fraction of our day will speed up the delivery of meals to many of their clients,” said Diana Rojas, a member of the CCIG’s community outreach committee.
CCIG originally received a $5,000 donation for Project Angel Heart by submitting an illustrated history of its involvement to the Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance 2021 Make More Happen Awards program. Then, CCIG was given the chance to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for Project Angel Heart.
About the organization: Project Angel Heart was founded in 1991 by Charles Robbins, who had returned to Denver after spending several years in Los Angeles where he had witnessed many friends coping with HIV/AIDS. There was a similar need in Denver, and so Robbins and a group of friends began soliciting food donations from local restaurants and taking it to those who needed it on weekends. The first distribution was a pan of lasagna donated by Racine’s. Modeled after Project Angel Food in Los Angeles, Project Angel Heart continued to expand. In 2020, 505,000 meals were distributed to 3,200 clients in the metro Denver area and Colorado Springs.
Cherry Creek Insurance Group was founded in 1985 in Englewood, and had grown to become one of the nation's leading insurance brokerages. The 100-member staff provides concierge-level services to clients that range from publicly traded companies to local, family-owned businesses.
Websites: projectangelheart.org; thinkccig.com
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
