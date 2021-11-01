THE GUILD OF THE CHILDREN’S DIABETES FOUNDATION
Denver
News: High school seniors or college undergraduates who have Type 1 diabetes and have been a patient at the Barbara Davis Center over the course of the past 12 months are invited to apply for a Charlotte Tucker Scholarship.
Applications for the $4,000 grants will be accepted through Jan. 18.
The scholarships are awarded on the basis of financial need, with other aspects taken into consideration. Each high school senior who applies must have a minimum 2.0 grade point average and plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year college, university, vocational or trade school. College undergrads who apply must be taking a minimum of 12 credits, or equivalent hours, per semester.
In addition, recipients must commit to giving eight hours of volunteer service to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation by the end of the Spring 2023 semester.
Details, including application forms, are available here.
About the organization: The Children’s Diabetes Foundation was started in 1977 by Barbara and the late Marvin Davis after their daughter, Dana, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. It is the fundraising arm of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes on the Anschutz Medical Campus, where Type 1 diabetes patients from all over the world receive the finest diabetes care available.
Website: childrensdiabetesfoundation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.