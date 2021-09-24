COLORADO VETERANS PROJECT
Denver
News: Arrowhead Golf Course in Littleton was the setting for the third annual charity golf tournament hosted by CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, an event that raised $61,000 for the Colorado Veterans Project.
“We are so appreciative to the CrossCountry Mortgage team for naming Colorado Veterans Project as the benefactor of this year’s golf tournament,” said Rob Bingham, the organization’s founder, chief executive officer and executive director. “The funds will be used to directly benefit our local veteran community.”
Specifically, the money will help Colorado Veterans Project to support local veteran organizations that create an impactful change and support for veterans in need of assistance.
In previous years, CVP has donated to Stripes to Bars, a charity that enables qualified veterans to earn Federal Aviation Administration certificates, and Healing Warriors, a program that provides non-narcotic therapy to help address pain, sleep and PTSD issues for service members and their families.
The tournament included a silent auction, contests for hole-in-one, longest drive for both men and women, and closest to the pin. Sponsors included BMW of Denver Downtown and Behind the Scenes Tap House.
About the organization: Colorado Veterans Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that aims to enhance pride and patriotism in all Coloradans by building a stronger, more supportive community around our veterans. Since its founding in January, 2014, CVP has aligned with over 125 veteran organizations and works alongside the mayor’s office to host the official Veterans Day activities for the City of Denver, including the Denver Veterans Day Parade and the Denver Veterans Day Festival.
Website: coloradoveteransproject.org
