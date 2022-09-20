ANCHOR CENTER FOR BLIND CHILDREN
Denver
News: From its 1982 start in the living room of a member of the Delta Gamma sorority Denver alumnae chapter, Anchor Center for Blind Children has grown to become not only a second home for youngsters with serious visual impairments, and their families, but national model for other, similar organizations.
Anchor Center celebrated its 40th anniversary at the Sept. 10 Sunset in the City, a dinner and auction held at ReelWorks Denver. The event chaired by Kiera and Lee Zink raised $460,000.
The Zinks’ daughter, Jordy, was diagnosed at birth with a rare genetic disorder called Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome, which left her deaf and blind. “We first walked through the doors at Anchor Center when Jordy was 8 months old,” Kiera Zink said. “Since then, we have learned to celebrate every milestone, no matter how small it may be.” Jordy completed her stay at Anchor in 2020.
Anchor’s executive director, Meghan Klassen, added: “Anchor Center is not just a building where children come to receive services. It is a second home for our families. It is welcoming, warm, safe and fun. It is a place of connection, care, instruction, growth and empowerment – a place where children and families can connect with one another, and with a team whose primary goal is to lay a foundation of hope and independence, to help each child and family live life fully.”
Anchor Center opened with four preschool students and six homebound infants. Today, some 200 children, from birth to age 5, and their families are served by Anchor Center.
Those attending Sunset in the City included:
- Former Colorado first lady Frances Owens
- Former Colorado first daughter Monica Owens Beauprez
- John Beauprez, son of former U.S. Rep. Bob Beauprez and husband of Monica Owens Beauprez
- Lloyd Lewis, president/chief executive officer of arc Thrift Stores of Colorado
- Alice Applebaum, who’d served 20 years as Anchor Center’s executive director
- Dinah Sink, who has been the fundraiser’s volunteer coordinator for 18 years
- Auctioneer Jim Berz
- Delta Gamma members who’ve supported Anchor Center since its start: Wendy Clayton, Julie Mork, Mary Rogers and Cheryl Dutton
About the organization: Anchor Center, 2550 Roslyn St., Denver, was founded in 1982 by a librarian at Colorado Library for the Blind and members of the Delta Gamma Sorority Denver Alumnae Chapter. It is one of only a handful of schools in the country that offers the full range of early intervention, therapy, vision care and special education services for children with limited or no sight. Ninety-five percent of its revenue comes from private donations and proceeds from fundraisers like Sunset in the City.

