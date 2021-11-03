RAISE THE FUTURE
Denver
News: November is National Adoption Month and Colorado families wishing to learn more about the need for adoptive parents and services provided by Raise the Future are invited to join in a virtual conversation with chief executive officer Ann Ayers on Nov. 10.
The Zoom session begins at 2 p.m. Mountain time and lasts for 45 minutes. Instructions on how to join will be provided upon registration: RSVP@raisethefuture.org. There is no charge to participate.
The need for adoptive families is critical. Currently there are 424,000 children in foster care nationwide; 122,000 are in immediate need of a family. Of the 20,000 kids that age out of foster care annually, 20 percent become instantly homeless.
About the organization: Raise the Future, formerly The Adoption Exchange, is a Colorado-based nonprofit that was founded in 1983 with the purpose of connecting young people in foster care with the adults who become stable forces in their lives and supporting those relationships so that they last a lifetime. Raise the Future operates in Colorado, Utah, Nevada and Missouri.
Website: raisethefuture.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
