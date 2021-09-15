CHILDREN’S DIABETES FOUNDATION
Denver
News: Steve and Shelley Lucas, along with Julie and Dr. Dan Feiten, will be honored Oct. 2 when the Children’s Diabetes Foundation hosts its 35th Carousel Ball. The black-tie event also features entertainment by REO Speedwagon.
Dana Davis, whose diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes when she was 7 years old led her parents, Barbara and the late Marvin Davis, to found what is now the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, is chairing the ball. She also is executive director of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.
Tickets can be purchased in this link. The deadline for buying them is Friday. (9/17)
The Lucases will be presented with the High Hopes Tribute Award in honor of their decade of service to and support of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, the fundraising and awareness-building arm of the Barbara Davis Center.
Shelley sought help from the foundation after her husband was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in his early 20s. Since then, she has served as president of The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, chaired its 2019 Spring Brass Ring Luncheon & Fashion Show, and volunteered at numerous other events benefiting the foundation, including Run for the Ring and the Boo Bash.
Steve Lucas shares his wife’s enthusiasm for giving back. He is a member of the foundation’s board of directors and finds joy in working with young people with diabetes, mentoring them and helping them learn how to better manage challenges.
The Feitens will receive the Founders Award in honor of the key role they have had over the course of 30 years in advancing pediatric diabetes care. Three of their sons – Jonathan (33), Ben (27) and Gabe (26) – were diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes before they were 2 years old. The boys’ sister, Emily (36), is a pediatric physician assistant and the medical coordinator at Camp Colorado, which hosts over 200 children with diabetes every summer.
Together, the Feiten siblings have donated over 1,000 hours to support children with diabetes.
Dr. Dan Feiten, the co-founder of Greenwood Pediatrics, also is the founder of RemedyConnect, the largest pediatric web design company in the nation, whose profits support diabetes research. His medical practice focuses on improving the lives of children with diabetes. Julie Feiten offers support to parents with newly diagnosed children, school staff and coaches so that children with Type 1 diabetes can safely thrive in school, sports and other activities.
The Carousel Ball will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. Attendees will be required to provide proof of COVID vaccination or submit to a free rapid test performed onsite, only if vaccination is not feasible. Additionally, all attendees will have their temperature checked upon entry, be required to practice social distancing and wear a mask except while eating or drinking.
About the organization: The Children’s Diabetes Foundation raises money for the Barbara Davis Center, which is known worldwide for its groundbreaking research and extraordinary patient care.
Website: childrensdiabetesfoundation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
