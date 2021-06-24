VON’S VISION
Denver
News: The COVID-19 pandemic caused a temporary shut-down of the Von’s Vision Center at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club, but with the easing of restrictions, the program started by linebacker Von Miller resumed on June 12 with an Exam Day for 25 youngsters living in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.
Partner optometrists and opticians from ICON Eyecare volunteered their time to administer no-cost vision screenings and eye exams as part of the club’s March for Peace event.
Any child whose vision was determined to require corrective eyewear was able to select a pair of new, high-end frames from Etnia Barcelona’s most recent collection. Prescription lenses are to be inserted into the frames and delivered back to the youngsters later this month.
In all, some $12,500 in free exams, screenings and glasses were provided by Von’s Vision and its community partners on this particular Exam Day. Additional Exam Days will take place throughout the remainder of 2021.
The Von’s Vision Center was launched at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club, 4397 Crown Blvd., Denver, in November 2018. Miller, who has dealt with vision issues all his life, didn’t want other children to struggle as he had, and once his NFL career took off, he established Von’s Vision to help those kids whose families cannot afford eye care or glasses.
“Von remembers times when he went to school without glasses or was made fun of because of his glasses,” states a passage on the Von’s Vision website. “Children served by Von’s Vision receive a pair of fashionable, brand-new glasses that were given to them by Von Miller. That child goes from being the least to the beast.”
The Von’s Vision Centers are mobile optometry kiosks that house frames, swag and all of the optometry equipment needed to conduct exams and record each child’s prescriptions.
About the organization: The mission of Von’s Vision is to provide low-income Denver children with the eye care and corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life.
Website: vonmiller.org
