News: The Biennial of the Americas is launching a memorial to "acknowledge the challenges the Americas have faced during, and as a result of, the pandemic." The memorial, called “Americas COVID-19 Memorial,” will feature commissioned artists and submitted art in a virtual exhibit.
“In launching the ‘Americas COVID-19 Memorial,’" said FloraJane DiRienzo, deputy director, Biennial of the Americas, "the Biennial seeks to acknowledge the grave challenges the Americas have faced, including the devastating loss of life, social disruption and significant economic impact, while providing an opportunity for unity and shared healing through art and community.”
The 20 commissioned artists from across America will be curated by Derrick Velasquez and Maria Paz Gaviria. The virtual exhibition will launch in June on the Biennial website.
Anyone residing in the Americas can submit a memorial drawing through an open submission process, beginning March 30.
The Biennial is also offering virtual monthly "Coffee Chats" to "engage the public around topics such as grief, memorials and social memory."
About the organization: The Biennial of the Americas launched in 2010 to enhance, celebrate and discover the cultural and economic connections between North and South America, according to a release from the group. "The Biennial convenes and connects international leaders from the business, civic and cultural sectors to inspire change across the Western Hemisphere."
