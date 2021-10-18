ASSOCIATION OF FUNDRAISING PROFESSIONALS
News: A. Barry Hirschfeld’s lifelong philanthropic efforts will be recognized on Nov. 12 when he receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Philanthropy Day in Colorado Luncheon.
Hirschfeld is only the 11th to receive this honor since the award was established in 1997. He joins a distinguished group that includes the inaugural recipient, Colorado’s former first lady, the late Ann Love; former University of Denver Chancellor Dan Ritchie; former Miss America Marilyn Van Derbur Atler and philanthropist Sue Anschutz-Rodgers.
“This (honor) came completely out of the blue,” said Hirschfeld’s wife, Arlene. “Barry had no idea he was even nominated and he was astounded when he was told he would receive the award. He never seeks recognition; he just keeps doing.”
A Denver native, Barry joined the family printing business, the 102-year-old A.B. Hirschfeld Press, in 1966, following his graduation from California Polytechnic State University and served as its president from 1984 until it closed in 2009.
Barry’s community service includes past and current membership on such boards as National Jewish Health, the Denver Art Museum, the Boettcher Foundation, the Clyfford Still Museum, Denver Area Council of Boy Scouts of America, the Rocky Mountain MS Center, the American Transplant Foundation and the Denver Convention and Visitors Bureau.
He helped start the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District and the Cherry Creek Art Festival and has been inducted into the Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame and the Colorado Business Hall of Fame.
Others being honored at the luncheon presented by Rose Community Foundation and held in-person at the Seawell Ballroom, with a virtual option available, are:
HealthOne, Outstanding Large Business; Barefoot PR, Outstanding Small Business; COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund, Outstanding Foundation; Kristin and Jim Bender, Outstanding Philanthropists; Jacquie Hall of the Craig Hospital Foundation, Outstanding Professional Fundraiser; LaDawn Sullivan of The Denver Foundation, Outstanding Professional Grantmaker; Colorado chapter of ARCS (Achievement Rewards for College Scientists), Outstanding Service Organization; Cindy McMullin, Outstanding Volunteer; Aimee Resnick, Outstanding Youth; Grandview High School Student Equity, Outstanding Youth Group; and Anythink Libraries, Inspiration Award.
The Outstanding Youth and Outstanding Youth Group winners will receive $3,000 scholarships, provided through a grant from the Daniels Fund, for their continuing education.
National Philanthropy Day is a nationwide program created and promoted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, whose Colorado chapter is the host for National Philanthropy Day in Colorado.
Tickets for the in-person iteration are $75 and can be purchased by visiting afpcc.org or by calling DeAnn Acosta, 720-234-1050.
