News: Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will be the speaker Sept. 30 when the Mizel Museum hosts a virtual commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Babi Yar massacre in Ukraine. The 7 p.m. event also will have a musical presentation by world-renowned concert violinist Sandra Wong.
Her music honors all victims and survivors of the Holocaust.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this solemn occasion was marked at a gathering held in Babi Yar Park, a place of solitude and remembrance at 10451 E. Yale Ave. In Denver.
Set on 27 acres and completed in 1982, Babi Yar Park was designed by Lawrence Halprin and Satoru Nishita to honor the victims who perished during the 1941-1943 Nazi massacre of Jews and others living in Babi Yar, Ukraine. The park is a project of the Mizel Museum and Denver Parks and Recreation.
Those wishing to dial into the program must register in advance by visiting MizelMuseum.org/BabiYarMemorial2021.
The registration and concert fees have been underwritten by sponsors that include the Mizel Museum, the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, Jewish Family Service, JEWISHcolorado (cq), Congregation Rodef Shalom, Hebrew Educational Alliance, Temple Sinai and the Mountain States chapter of the Anti-Defamation League.
About the organization: The nonprofit Mizel Museum is a key regional resource for Jewish art and culture, featuring interactive programs and exhibits that explore Jewish heritage. Located at 400 S. Kearney St., Denver, it is open by appointment only.
Website: MizelMuseum.org
