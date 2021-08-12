CHERRYARTS
Denver
News: The 30th Cherry Creek Arts Festival will be held along the banks of Cherry Creek, adjacent to the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, over Labor Day Weekend.
In past years the festival produced by CherryArts had been held on the streets of Cherry Creek North over the Fourth of July Weekend.
The festival kicks off Sept. 2 with a party where attendees can preview the works of select artists from the juried festival while enjoying live entertainment, passed hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Timed-entry tickets can be purchased by visiting cherrycreekartsfestival.org/kickoff.
The festival will have 220 national and international artists showing and selling their wares. There also will be 16 performing artists; a Creation Station with children’s activities; food for purchase, and interactive art experiences.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept 4 and 5, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. In addition, there will be musical entertainment at the Sept. 4 and 5 Festival Nights programs. Festival Nights hours are 8-10 p.m.
Admission is free.
The 2021 poster artist is Amanda Outcalt, a mixed media artist from Washington, D.C., whose “A Weight Lifted” can be purchased at the festival or by visiting CherryArtShop.org.
Outcalt said her inspiration came from the COVID-19 pandemic. “After a long year, this bear is me – and probably all of us – as gears shift and we dip our toes back into the lives we used to lead before 2020 changed so many things for everyone. The scissors the bees carry are from sewing patterns, a perfect metaphor for putting the pieces back together after they have been torn apart, and reimagining a new reality.”
Your Front Range Toyota Stores are the official sponsors. Associate sponsors are Cherry Creek Shopping Center, the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District and Xfinity.
“We look forward to celebrating 30 years of ‘Art for Everyone’ at our Anniversary Kickoff and throughout the festival weekend,” said Tara Brickell, executive director of CherryArts. “We’re excited to convene with our community of artists, partners and visitors, celebrating the art and artists that bring us together year after year.”
About the organization: CherryArts is a year-round nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide access to art experiences and support arts education in Colorado. CherryArts serves more than 46,000 students through its experiential arts programs that include the Mobile Art Gallery, Student Art Buying Program, Art Kits, Mobile Art Cart: Printmaking Edition, Ink the City and the Alliance Project. These mobile programs bring art experiences directly into schools with the goal of fostering lifelong relationships with arts and culture.
Website: cherryarts.org
