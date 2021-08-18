TENNYSON CENTER
Denver
News: Country duo LOCASH, whose latest, “One Big Country Song,” is among its chart-topping hits, will provide the entertainment when the annual Mile High Country Q & Brew comes down Sept. 10 at Mile High Station.
The 6 p.m. event is a benefit for Tennyson Center for Children. It’s presented by 98.5 KYGO, in partnership with sponsors that include CBS4, Brothers BBQ, Ninety Plus Cellars, Max & Livie, K&G Petroleum, Prestige Audi and Olson Reyes Sauerwein Certified Public Accountants.
Organizers invite everyone to “Get out your cowboy boots and Western attire to experience a thrilling evening that includes live and silent auctions, food trucks serving up barbecue fare, cocktails and red carpet photos.”
Tickets can be purchased at milehighqandbrew.com
About the organization: For 117 years, Tennyson Center for Children has served Colorado’s most neglected, abused and traumatized children, and their families, with programs focused on prevention, early intervention, resource connections, therapeutic support, education, skills-building and care.
Website: tennysoncenter.org
